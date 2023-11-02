Old Time Christmas Show at Roberts Hall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Annual Old Time Christmas Show benefitting Roberts Hall in Lynn Haven is taking place on Saturday, November 4th.

The doors at Roberts Hall will open at 8:30 a.m. and the event will wrap up at 2:30 p.m. It will feature several vendors and is a great place to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast is also serving lunch.

