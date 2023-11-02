Old Time Christmas Show at Roberts Hall

Old Time Christmas Show Preview
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Annual Old Time Christmas Show benefitting Roberts Hall in Lynn Haven is taking place on Saturday, November 4th.

The doors at Roberts Hall will open at 8:30 a.m. and the event will wrap up at 2:30 p.m. It will feature several vendors and is a great place to get a head start on your Christmas shopping.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast is also serving lunch.

For information about the event watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4 attached to this story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is reportedly up to 336 acres at this time.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down
Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman.
Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman
Car Crash
Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident

Latest News

The new hospital is slated to open in May 2025.
Construction kickoff for new Calhoun Liberty Hospital scheduled for Friday
This picture shows Kelli Bailey and her mother Charlotte during happier times before Kelli's...
Justice for Kelli
22 years ago today, 31-year-old elli Bailey was raped and beaten to death in Panama City Beach.
Kelli Bailey murder anniversary
Dozens of new apartment renters are calling Mexico Beach home.
New Mexico Beach apartments
The wildfire that threatened homes in Panama City Beach on Wednesday is still burning on...
Bay County wildfire follow-up