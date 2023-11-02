Preview of ‘Fore Her’ support group meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The ‘Fore Her’ Bay County Peer Support Group has two upcoming meetings in Nov. and Dec.

The first meeting will be held Sat. Nov. 4. The second meeting is scheduled for Sat. Dec. 2 at Bay County Public Library. The address is 898 W. 11th St. in Panama City. The times are 9:30-11:30 a.m. for both dates.

Fore Her supports women battling breast cancer on the Emerald Coast. To learn more, go here.

