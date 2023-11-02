Preview of ‘Fore Her’ support group meeting

Amy Walsh is the founder of the non-profit 'Fore Her,' a group dedicated to helping women who...
Amy Walsh is the founder of the non-profit 'Fore Her,' a group dedicated to helping women who are battling breast cancer.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The ‘Fore Her’ Bay County Peer Support Group has two upcoming meetings in Nov. and Dec.

The first meeting will be held Sat. Nov. 4. The second meeting is scheduled for Sat. Dec. 2 at Bay County Public Library. The address is 898 W. 11th St. in Panama City. The times are 9:30-11:30 a.m. for both dates.

Fore Her supports women battling breast cancer on the Emerald Coast. To learn more, go here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blaze is reportedly now 40% contained.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down
Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman.
Student falls into drainage system at Bozeman
Car Crash
Three people seriously injured in Bay County accident

Latest News

Falling Into Fun: Creating a Colorful Scarf Pt. 3
Falling Into Fun: Creating Colorful Scarves Pt. 2
Falling Into Fun: Making Colorful Scarves Pt. 1
Officials battle Panama City Beach wildfire