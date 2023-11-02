Update on Panhandle Wildfires

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked to contain a wildfire in the Wild Heron subdivision that spread to nearly 150 acres on Wednesday, November 1st.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY AND CALHOUN COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thurs. Nov. 2 at 5 a.m.--Crews continue to monitor a fire in Panama City Beach spanning 150 acres. According to Bay County Emergency Management officials, the fire that started north of the Wild Heron neighborhood on Wednesday around noon, is now 40-percent contained.

Evacuated residents have now been able to return home.

--------------------------------------------------------

Crews are still battling a wildfire in Calhoun County that also broke out on Wednesday at NW Parish Avenue. Emergency Management officials say it spans 90 acres and is 50-percent contained. They warn that visibility will be low because of heavy smoke, so be careful if your commute takes you near that area.

As of Wednesday morning, there are no evacuation orders in place.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

