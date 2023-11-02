Wild Heron Neighbors Reactions during fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fire near the wild Heron neighborhood caused residents to be on high alert.

“Yeah it’s crazy, at 1 o’clock we started smelling smoke and then by three it started picking up a little bit, and they told us no need for evacuation, said Dan Heins, a resident. “Then about 4, they said we need to get out of here. So having just moved in here, and bought this new home it’s kind of pretty scary to have to evacuate and not know what might be left after this.”

Residents who were packing up their things to evacuate said they were nervous and worried.

“Trying to pull together important records and jewelry and the puppies and each other to make sure that we have everything out of the house that will be critical if something does happen to the house,” said Kathy Bass, a neighbor.

Again those evacuation orders have been lifted and those who live in the area have returned home.

