Winter Craft Fest with the PCB Senior Center

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Along with the crisp air coming to town, so is the spirit of Christmas.

It’s never too early for Christmas decorations and at this year’s Winter Craft Fest, there are a lot of options to choose from.

Sponsored by the Panama City Beach Senior Center, the festive event is scheduled for November 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Lyndell Conference Center.

A variety of gifts and decor will be available to tackle that Christmas list early, and if looking to become a vendor, there are still spots available.

For any questions or additional information, call (850) 233-5065 or email sue@pcbsc.com

Vendor setup is 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 17 or 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. the morning of the event.

