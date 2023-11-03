102-year-old chocolate lover celebrates birthday with family, friends and cake

Midlands woman celebrates 102 birthday with chocolate cake
Mae Bell Crumpton celebrated turning 102 years old on Thursday.(WIS News 10 viewer)
By WIS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

WIS reports that Charleston resident Mae Bell Crumpton turned 102 on Thursday.

Her family said she has a great sense of humor and loves to laugh. She also loves her church and chocolate.

Crumpton celebrated her birthday with family, friends, and of course a chocolate cake.

The 102-year-old has been a member of the Zion Canaan Baptist Church for over 60 years. She has nieces and nephews who reside in South Carolina, North Carolina and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Update on Panhandle Wildfires
The fire is currently 60% contained.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Officials battle Panama City Beach wildfire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down

Latest News

Brooke Shields attends the Victoria's Secret "The Tour '23" New York Fashion Week event on...
Brooke Shields says she had a grand mal seizure from drinking too much water
Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel rules out Gaza cease-fire until hostages released, as US presses for aid, civilian protection
“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a true and lifelong success story in a state or...
Bay County Sheriff receives lifetime achievement award
The incident happened over the summer but was just recently brought to the attention of...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates