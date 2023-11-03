Bay County Sheriff receives lifetime achievement award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford was given an award for his contributions to the area this week.

Gulf Coast State College presented Sheriff Ford with the 2023 LeRoy Collins Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have attended a state college and have made outstanding contributions on state and national levels.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a true and lifelong success story in a state or national arena,” said Greg Williams, President of the Association of Florida Colleges. “Sheriff Ford has dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community. He has shown exceptional leadership, integrity, and compassion across the state of Florida.”

Sheriff Ford worked 18 years with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, specializing in the investigation of violent crimes, major drug crimes, public integrity issues, and officer-involved shootings. He was elected Bay County Sheriff in 2016 and reelected in 2020, unopposed both times.

He’s also served as a board member of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Chairman of the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force, member of Governor DeSantis’ Public Safety Transition Committee, and Statewide Opioid Task Force, Co-Chair of the Northwest Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force, member of the statewide Domestic Security Oversight Council, and Chairman of the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

