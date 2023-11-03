Bay County Sheriff receives lifetime achievement award

“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a true and lifelong success story in a state or...
“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a true and lifelong success story in a state or national arena,” said Greg Williams, President of the Association of Florida Colleges. “Sheriff Ford has dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community. He has shown exceptional leadership, integrity, and compassion across the state of Florida.”(Gulf Coast State College)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford was given an award for his contributions to the area this week.

Gulf Coast State College presented Sheriff Ford with the 2023 LeRoy Collins Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals who have attended a state college and have made outstanding contributions on state and national levels.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a true and lifelong success story in a state or national arena,” said Greg Williams, President of the Association of Florida Colleges. “Sheriff Ford has dedicated his life to serving and protecting his community. He has shown exceptional leadership, integrity, and compassion across the state of Florida.”

Sheriff Ford worked 18 years with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, specializing in the investigation of violent crimes, major drug crimes, public integrity issues, and officer-involved shootings. He was elected Bay County Sheriff in 2016 and reelected in 2020, unopposed both times.

He’s also served as a board member of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Chairman of the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force, member of Governor DeSantis’ Public Safety Transition Committee, and Statewide Opioid Task Force, Co-Chair of the Northwest Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force, member of the statewide Domestic Security Oversight Council, and Chairman of the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Update on Panhandle Wildfires
The fire is currently 60% contained.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Officials battle Panama City Beach wildfire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down

Latest News

Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.
FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach
Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.
FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach
Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.
FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach
Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.
FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach