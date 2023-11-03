Bay Point Women’s Club 29th Annual Charity Auction

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several local charities will soon be getting some pretty hefty checks thanks to an event taking place tonight.

The Bay Point Women’s Club hosted its 29th Annual Charity Auction tonight at the Edgewater Beach Resort and Convention Center.

The night was full of entertainment with a live band, buffet dinner, cash bar and both a silent and live auction.

Our own Scott Rossman was the auctioneer tonight. A job he’s had for all 29 years of the event.

It was a bit different this year in both scale and scope.

“It’s our biggest auction to date,” said Mia Nadeau, one of the auction chairs. “This year we’ve done things a little bit differently. Normally, it’s a ladies event. We’ve moved to the night time, we added a band and we invited men and women to this event. We are hoping to raise $50,000 or more.”

They pulled in the more than $50,000 they were aiming for.

All proceeds from the auction go to local charities, as well as a couple scholarships for area high school seniors.

