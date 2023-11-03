Cool start with pleasant & seasonal warmth on the way

A few passing clouds will allow for mostly sunny skies as temperatures return to the 70s throughout the Panhandle.
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

A nice day is on the way for today with rather quiet conditions throughout the Panhandle once again. We’re off to another cool start, but morning lows are actually 5 to 10 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Inland areas will get the day started in the upper 40s with coastal areas in the low 50s. A light sweatshirt or coat will likely be needed until around 10 a.m., but we’ll be able to shed the layers after that. By lunchtime, temperatures today should exceed yesterday’s highs before climbing into the 70s for the afternoon. Highs today will be near 73 inland and creep up to 75 degrees at the coast. We’ll keep an eye out for a few passing clouds this afternoon, none of which are in the rainmaking variety.

Fire weather has been a major story over the past two days, but we are heading in a positive direction in terms of wind and dry air. Wind speeds will decrease today to about 5-10 mph, and also shift to become more east-northeasterly. That’ll surge dew point temperatures into the 40s and low 50s, giving us some breathing room from fire weather risks despite increasing drought conditions. There appears to be no drought-busting rain on the horizon.

This weekend, our warming trend continues with a further decrease in wind speeds and a slight uptick in moisture across the Panhandle. That’ll keep low temperatures a little bit mild - in the mid to low 50s - with a head start on warming giving us the chance to reach highs in the upper 70s. Next week, the opportunity for a few spots to hit 80 is there, which is certainly warm for November.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Update on Panhandle Wildfires
The fire is reportedly up to 336 acres at this time.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Officials battle Panama City Beach wildfire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down

Latest News

Cool clear conditions will continue on for our night tonight with low temperatures dipping down...
Gradual Warm Up Is on the Way
Cool clear conditions will continue on for our night tonight with low temperatures dipping down...
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's wind chills.
Chilly sunshine today with rebounding temperatures coming
The coldest night of the week will be tonight.
Wednesday Evening Forecast