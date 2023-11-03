Cool start with pleasant & seasonal warmth on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

A nice day is on the way for today with rather quiet conditions throughout the Panhandle once again. We’re off to another cool start, but morning lows are actually 5 to 10 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Inland areas will get the day started in the upper 40s with coastal areas in the low 50s. A light sweatshirt or coat will likely be needed until around 10 a.m., but we’ll be able to shed the layers after that. By lunchtime, temperatures today should exceed yesterday’s highs before climbing into the 70s for the afternoon. Highs today will be near 73 inland and creep up to 75 degrees at the coast. We’ll keep an eye out for a few passing clouds this afternoon, none of which are in the rainmaking variety.

Fire weather has been a major story over the past two days, but we are heading in a positive direction in terms of wind and dry air. Wind speeds will decrease today to about 5-10 mph, and also shift to become more east-northeasterly. That’ll surge dew point temperatures into the 40s and low 50s, giving us some breathing room from fire weather risks despite increasing drought conditions. There appears to be no drought-busting rain on the horizon.

This weekend, our warming trend continues with a further decrease in wind speeds and a slight uptick in moisture across the Panhandle. That’ll keep low temperatures a little bit mild - in the mid to low 50s - with a head start on warming giving us the chance to reach highs in the upper 70s. Next week, the opportunity for a few spots to hit 80 is there, which is certainly warm for November.

