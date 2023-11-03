Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Update on Panhandle Wildfires
The fire is currently 60% contained.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Officials battle Panama City Beach wildfire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down

Latest News

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.
FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers pulled back on hiring in October, adding 150,000 jobs in face of higher borrowing rates
Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.
FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, who starred as...
In the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, Chinese fans mourn an old friend