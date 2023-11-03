Foodie Friday: Havana Night Restaurant and Bakery

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Nov. 3 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Havana Night Restaurant and Bakery. Chef Maria Pina cooked up some delicious Cuban food!

More Information on Havana Night Restaurant and Bakery:

The restaurant is located at 1409 US-231Panama City, Fla.

Connect with the restaurant on Facebook here.

Featured on WJHG’s Faces and Places:

To watch a WJHG ‘Faces and Places’ about Havana Night restaurant, go here.

Second Location Opening Soon:

They are also opening a second location at 2920 Thomas Dr. in Panama City on Dec. 1.

