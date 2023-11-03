Foodie Friday: Havana Night Restaurant and Bakery

Chef Maria Pina cooked some delicious Cuban food on NewsChannel 7 Today!
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Fri. Nov. 3 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Havana Night Restaurant and Bakery. Chef Maria Pina cooked up some delicious Cuban food!

More Information on Havana Night Restaurant and Bakery:

The restaurant is located at 1409 US-231Panama City, Fla. To see their hours and visit their website go here. To see their menu, go here.

Connect with the restaurant on Facebook here.

Featured on WJHG’s Faces and Places:

To watch a WJHG ‘Faces and Places’ about Havana Night restaurant, go here.

Second Location Opening Soon:

They are also opening a second location at 2920 Thomas Dr. in Panama City on Dec. 1.

