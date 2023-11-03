FREEDOM FRIDAY: Doreen Britt

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in the Freedom Friday segment.

A mother of five is celebrating nearly three decades of sobriety, after spending the same amount of time addicted.

No matter which side of life you find yourself on, Doreen Britt says it takes a lot of work to stay there.

“The same skills I had out there, I use here,” she said chuckling.

Doreen says she had to use the same persistence to stay sober, as she did to feed her habit.

“I would go to the food shelters. I would go to the plasma centers, and I mean, I went through any length to stay high,” she explained.

Starting to use at age 13, she cautions against believing pot is harmless.

“They say the gateway drug is marijuana. That is true. That opened the gates of Hell for me.” Doreen said.

This would lead her to try any drug she could get her hands on.

“I like to feel good all the time and drugs and alcohol made me feel good, so I chased the feeling for 27 years,” she said.

The feeling came with a heavy price.

“I lost my children. They went into care. I lost my job. I mean, I lost me. Mostly, I lost me. I was tired of the guilt and shame and remorse,” Doreen added.

She also said the effort it took was exhausting, just to end up in pain.

“It’s harder than a job. It’s a lot of work getting high,” she explained.

That undertaking would take her away from the important job of being a mother. Three of her kids were living with loved ones when the Department of Children and Families stepped in and took the other two.

“When they go to family relatives, you feel you ain’t got to do nothing because you know they’re OK, but these last two, they couldn’t go to no family or relatives, they went in foster care,” Doreen explained.

That was too hard of a pill to swallow, but getting them back home was hard too.

“I had to learn how to be a parent because they were running me when I was on drugs and now, they [were] running me. They telling me what to do, so to be a parent again was work,” she said.

Taking parenting and domestic violence classes, she’d also need to prove her home was fit. she’d get help from Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I didn’t believe [the] 12 steps work, but they work. They work if you work them. You cannot do this alone,” she urged.

The mothers in the AA group would help her with learning parenting.

Now working as a case manager at Recovery Bay in Panama City Beach, Doreen urges anyone struggling with addiction to get a sponsor and get help.

“The same brain that got me high will not keep me sober. It’s not going to happen. It lies and it tells me you can do one. I can’t do one of nothing,” she said.

