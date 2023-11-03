Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our temperatures in the panhandle are on the rise today and will continue to as we head throughout the week. Expect weekend temperatures to be in the upper 70 and highs to be in the lower 80′s as we head throughout the week. High pressure will continue to dominate and provide us with sunny conditions persisting. Dewpoints will be on the rise as more moisture enters our atmosphere leaving our next best chance at seeing some much-needed rainfall coming by the end of the week.

