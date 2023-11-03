FunBox brings world’s biggest bounce park to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sometimes we all just need to feel like a kid again, and here’s your chance.

For a limited time, all are welcome to enjoy the many attractions FunBox has to offer with the world’s biggest bounce park. The giant set up has found a temporary home at the Pier Park Mall. Since this is no ordinary bounce house, you can’t miss it.

With 25,000 sq. ft. of continuous jumping zones, there is something for everyone. Race through the Mountain Challenge or test heights at Marshmallow Mountain. Even challenge your friends in the weaving obstacle course or catch your breath at The Chill Zone.

Senior Manager, Amir Matarieh, explained his favorite spots and invited everyone to come see the park for themselves.

Open only on weekends, tickets are best purchased online to reserve your time slot. The FunBox bounce park’s grand opening kicks off November 3, 2023, with tickets priced at just $9 a person for the first two opening weekends.

The FunBox family also gives back with the fun they bring. They are supporting Gulf Coast Kid’s House located in Panama City and will be supporting hyper-local foster care agencies in every city they travel to.

The giant jump playground will be on to its next destination soon, so enjoy it while you can!

