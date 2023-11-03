Gradual Warm Up Is on the Way

By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cool clear conditions will continue on for our night tonight with low temperatures dipping down into the low 40′s inland and closer to 50 degrees along the coast. Our gradual warm up will start for us tomorrow with high temperatures int he low to mid 70′s across the panhandle and sunny skies. High pressure will continue to dominate our skies throughout the week leaving little to no rain chances. However, we look taowards slightly higher rain chances by the end of the next week.

