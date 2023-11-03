Halloween Burglary leads to two arrests

Image courtesy MGN
Image courtesy MGN(WVVA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Officials have arrested two people in relation to an armed burglary on the morning of October 31.

The Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison says Travis Morrison of Port St. Joe pulled up to a residence on Quail Avenue in Howard Creek on the morning of Halloween.

Law enforcement says Morrison allegedly pulled a handgun on the victim and attempted to enter the home while demanding money.

Sheriff Harrison said there was a struggle over the gun causing it to discharge.

Morrison allegedly hit the victim on the head with the gun and fled from the area.

The victim reportedly had a non-life-threatening injury and did not seek medical treatment.

During the initial investigation law enforcement says the identity of the suspect was unknown.

But based on witness accounts investigators say they were able to obtain a description of what the suspect was wearing at the time of the incident.

Officials say Morrison was developed as a suspect based on the descriptions provided and surveillance video footage obtained in the vicinity.

Investigators report that after Morrison fled he stashed the handgun along with his facemask, jacket, and backpack in the area before leaving on foot.

The handgun and all of Morrison’s items were later located by investigators.

Investigators reported that the incident was drug-related. The Narcotic Investigators served a search warrant at the residence on the same day which resulted in the arrest of Jessie Glover of Howard Creek, on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

During an interview on Friday, law enforcement says Morrison confessed to his involvement.

He was arrested on a warrant for Burglary with an Assault or Battery and transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility where he is held for First Appearance.

