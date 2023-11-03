Ironman Florida to bring in millions to local economy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ironman Florida has made a return to Panama City Beach. The 25th annual race is being hosted by Visit Panama City Beach.

According to organizers, 2,400 participants have already registered for the race.

Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Rachel Banks said the local economy will be impacted as a result.

“One thing to note about this is it’s not just a weekend event a lot of the athletes come to train,” Banks said. “So they bring their families, they stay for a week or more. You know they stay out in the accommodations; they eat at the restaurants; they take their families out and do the activities, so it really is a great weekend economically for our area.”

Erick Medina traveled to Panama City Beach from Miami. It will be his first Ironman competition.

“Super excited to get this done,” Medina said. “Brought my daughter so she can be there at the finish line, and I think seeing her at the finish line is definitely going to help me finish.”

The event is expected to bring in more than $10 million to the local economy. Medina said he has already spent several thousand and this weekend will be no different.

“The event itself is a little bit over $1,000,” Medina said. “Between Airbnb’s, flights, going out to eat, it’ll probably be about another $1,500 to $2,000 throughout the weekend.”

Nick Bongi is visiting from Denver. He is one of the 2,400 athletes already registered for the race.

“Everything about this sport is expensive,” Bongi said. “From the bike, the gear, the equipment, the travel, the hotel, the food, everything. It’s a total expense.”

Bongi will be competing with his buddy Nicklaus Baxter who came from Miami. The two men say although the event is costly, they would not trade the experience for anything in the world.

“I have a passion for it so it’s not really about the money, but it’s definitely not like the least expensive sport,” Baxter said. “It all becomes worth it once you cross the finish line.”

Organizers say the event brings in athletes from 50 states and 60 countries.

