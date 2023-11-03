Mexico Beach Crossings Apartments officially opened

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grand opening ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Mexico Beach Crossings Apartments.

“After Hurricane Michael hit this area, we decided that we wanted to be part of the revitalization of Mexico Beach,” said Dan Velazquez, Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for the St. Joe Company.

The new apartments are breathing new life into the city’s housing community.

“This will bring in people who probably wanted to be here for years, and never had that opportunity because they really couldn’t afford a home,” Mexico Beach Mayor Dr. Michele Miller said.

However, Miller said the growing demand for housing is causing a greater need for commercial resources.

“By having that kind of devastation, you lose a lot of your commercial [property] like we did,” the mayor said. “It’s really important as you’re building back to think about all those avenues that you’re going to have to cover.”

She also said more restaurants and a good-sized local grocery store would make a huge difference in the city.

“There’s going to be some very positive impacts here,” Miller said. “I think with having the extra rooftops, the extra build out, we’re going to get some more interest in our commercial [resources] and get some more restaurants in here, and hopefully a nice grocery store.”

It’s just the beginning.

“Tyndall was a big part of our decision because of all the thousands of airmen and airwomen who will potentially be relocating to our area,” Velazquez said. “We hope the impact the city is already feeling is it will provide another housing option. After the storm, obviously, there were very limited housing options, especially long-term rentals like this. This will not be a short-term rental vacation community. We hope that over time if the project is successful, we could add some more units,” Velazquez said.

The property features a community garden, zero-entry saltwater swimming pool, and other amenities.

The St. Joe Company and HomeCorp worked together on the project. St. Joe Company officials said the average rent is around $1,800 a month. They also said minimum leases start at seven months.

