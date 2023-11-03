Mexico Beach resident captures bear eating off her bird feeder

A bear is seen eating bird seed in Mexico Beach.
A bear is seen eating bird seed in Mexico Beach.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One Mexico Beach resident saw a furry guest eating a late-night snack off her bird feeder earlier this week.

Traci Gladdis captured the footage on her Ring Camera.

However, she wasn’t very scared of him.

Gaddis said she’s seen the bear in her neighborhood for the past three years. The only difference is he’s gotten bigger every year.

The bear on her camera isn’t the only one she sees in the community. Gaddis said she’s noticed an increase in bear activity over the past few years.

She’s encouraging the public to be mindful of trash.

“I’ve seen [bears] down at the docks,” Gaddis said. “You know, people have boats and they’re cleaning fish. I’ve seen them down there on people’s boats. Hopefully, if people don’t feed them and leave them alone, they’ll go back into the woods like they’re supposed to and forage in the woods instead of the garbage cans.”

Gaddis said construction is contributing to the uptick in bear sightings.

She also said she won’t forget to empty her bird feeder at night.

