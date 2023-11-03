Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say they’re investigating a swatting/hoax call related to an active shooter situation in Okaloosa County.

Investigators say a call was made to Baker School initially, no call was made to Crestview High, but a precautionary sweep was done anyway.

More details are expected to follow.

All students are reportedly safe.

