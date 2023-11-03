Ukrainian Culture Day in Panama City Beach

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The first Ukrainian Culture Day will be taking place on Saturday, November 18 at TechFarms in Panama City Beach.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AltruTek, a non-profit organization is hosting the event and says they are dedicated to raising funds for mapping the territory of Ukraine with a unique drone equipped with a metal detector.

The organization said the drones will aid in the safe removal of landmines and bombs. This will help save the lives of animals, adults, and children.

The event will feature authentic cuisine, fashion, handmade crafts, live Ukrainian music, and storytelling by people from Ukraine.

It is also family-friendly.

Admission to the event is $5.00 and children under the age of 5 get in for free. To buy tickets ahead of time click here.

You can also pay cash at the door on the day of the event.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Update on Panhandle Wildfires
The fire is currently 60% contained.
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way
Crews working to contain fire on Wild Heron Way.
Mandatory evacuations in wake of Wild Heron fire
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Bay County Fire Services, and Florida Fire Services all worked...
Officials battle Panama City Beach wildfire
The first Mcdonalds to open in Bay County, located at 717 Harrison Avenue in Panama City, has...
First Bay County McDonald’s shuts down

Latest News

Image courtesy MGN
Halloween Burglary leads to two arrests
Our temperatures in the panhandle are on the rise today and will continue to as we head...
Friday Evening Forecast
Our temperatures in the panhandle are on the rise today and will continue to as we head...
Friday Evening Forecast
“The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a true and lifelong success story in a state or...
Bay County Sheriff receives lifetime achievement award