Ukrainian Culture Day in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The first Ukrainian Culture Day will be taking place on Saturday, November 18 at TechFarms in Panama City Beach.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

AltruTek, a non-profit organization is hosting the event and says they are dedicated to raising funds for mapping the territory of Ukraine with a unique drone equipped with a metal detector.

The organization said the drones will aid in the safe removal of landmines and bombs. This will help save the lives of animals, adults, and children.

The event will feature authentic cuisine, fashion, handmade crafts, live Ukrainian music, and storytelling by people from Ukraine.

It is also family-friendly.

Admission to the event is $5.00 and children under the age of 5 get in for free. To buy tickets ahead of time click here.

You can also pay cash at the door on the day of the event.

