Ironman competition taking place Saturday in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday marks the 25th year that the Visit Panama City Beach Ironman Florida competition will take place on the Emerald Coast.

It’s a 2.4-mile swim around the Russell Fields City Pier, followed by a 112-mile bike course through Bay County, and finishing up with a 26.2-mile marathon on Front Beach Road.

Organizers say that it’s necessary for anyone driving in and around Bay County on Saturday to pay extra attention in order to help keep everyone safe.

”Safety is our biggest concern -- and it’s for the public, it’s for the residents, it’s for our athletes -- it’s for everyone. We just want to stay safe out there, so please plan accordingly, and add a little extra time to your destination. There will be some delays, but we try to minimize them,” said Visit Panama City Beach Ironman Florida race director Ben Rausa.

The event kicks off at 6:00 a.m. Saturday at Pier Park.

Organizers ask anyone that wants to watch, or volunteer, to show up as early as possible.

If you’d like to check out what areas of the beach will be affected and what roads you should avoid, visit here.

