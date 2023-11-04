Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash

S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report three people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash in Okaloosa County Friday afternoon.

Troopers said just before 5:30 p.m. on November 3rd, a Jeep was going north on State Road 4 near Pickens Circle. They said there was a pickup truck in front of the Jeep which was stopped for traffic while trying to make a left turn into Milligan Church.

Authorities said the Jeep nearly hit the back of the pickup truck, and that the truck had swerved into the southbound lane to avoid being hit. They said when the truck pulled into the southbound lane, it crashed head-on with a car driving in the lane. Troopers said the Jeep spun and hit the truck.

Reports show the driver of the pickup truck was seriously injured, and the passenger was critically injured. The driver of the Jeep reportedly had minor injuries.

S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and roadway cleanup.

