Watch a pair of snow leopard cubs make their debut at the Bronx Zoo

NEW YORK (Gray News/TMX) - Two snow leopard cubs are debuting at the Bronx Zoo.

Officials say the animals are one of the world’s most elusive big cats. They are rarely seen in the wild and are sometimes referred to as “the ghosts of the mountains.”

The species live in some of the harshest conditions in high elevations in the mountains of such areas as central Asia, Afghanistan, India and Russia.

Their white-gray coats can almost become invisible as they blend in with the terrain of rocky, high mountains.

Snow leopards have large, padded feet — natural snowshoes — and long, thick woolly tails that help with balance and with keeping warm.

At the Bronx Zoo, the cubs can be found in the Himalayan Highlands.

Currently, the zoo has 10 snow leopards.

The cubs, one male and one female, were born this summer to mother Dariga and father Naltar.

Naltar is the offspring of Leo who came to the zoo in 2006 after being rescued as an orphaned cub in Pakistan.

Zookeepers said they are generating names for the new additions based on the cubs’ personalities.

The Wildlife Conservation Society at the Bronx Zoo is a reported leader in snow leopard care.

The Bronx Zoo has had more snow leopard births, 80. than any other zoo in North America and was the first zoo in the United States to exhibit the big cats in 1903, officials said.

Snow leopards are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union of Conservation of Nature. Their populations may also still be dwindling across parts of their range due to poaching.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.