WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One popular community event kicked off Saturday morning in Freeport.

The annual Freeport Bayfest was from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Freeport Regional Sports Complex. Residents and local vendors came out to meet each other, selling and buying goods, and enjoy the weather.

There were plenty of activities including a cook-off, mullet toss, pony rides, and the group of young women named Little Miss, Miss, and Miss Teen Bayfest and Freeport took to the stage. There was also an art contest with art from students.

One Freeport resident and small business owner of Feathered Roots Jennifer Parnell said events like this are great for everyone in the growing community.

”It’s a great opportunity for us to get out and reach into the community, we’re able to meet new people,” Parnell said. “It gives us an opportunity to get our name out. Gives us a chance for people to see what we do.”

