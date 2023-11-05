Bay County Council on Aging holds annual Fall Festival fundraiser

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local organization that helps support senior citizens held their annual Fall Festival on Saturday in Panama City.

The Bay County Council on Aging is a private, nonprofit agency that serves senior adults aged 60 and older. It offers services and programs meant to help seniors stay happy, healthy and independent in their own homes.

Volunteers give back by doing things such as delivering meals, hosting activities, and picking up prescriptions and groceries for seniors.

Saturday’s Fall Festival is the main fundraiser for the program. Vendors were in attendance selling goods. There was live music, silent auctions, and even a raffle for a car. A pancake breakfast was provided by the Kiwanis Club, with a chicken dinner provided by the Knights of Columbus.

For every dollar that the Council on Aging raises at the Fall Festival, they receive nine dollars in federal and state funding to help them help seniors. Organizers say they love giving back to this particular section of the Bay County Community.

“It makes all of us who work here very happy that we’ve been blessed to be able to be on the giving end. Everyone that works here has a love for seniors, and a love for giving,” said Bay County Council on Aging CEO Beth Coulliette.

For more information on how you can volunteer or donate, visit their Facebook page, their website, or call 850-769-3468.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.