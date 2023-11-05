LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Christmas season is starting to get underway for some, and in Lynn Haven, it was time for the Old Time Christmas Craft Show Saturday at Roberts Hall.

Arlene Harrison has been hosting the craft show since 2014 and says it’s a great way to allow local artists and craftsman to display and sell their work and bring the community together. Something that became even more important after Hurricane Michael.

”Especially after the Hurricane, people had all these crafts and they do all this stuff,” said Harrison, the building manager for Roberts Hall. “They’ve been doing it for years and they didn’t have any place to display it anymore. I said, well I have a building. This is a place where artists can start displaying their works and have the public come and one of the things that we always wanted to do when we started renovating this building in 2008, that we wanted to return this building to the community.”

Roberts Hall is also open to hosting all sorts of other events such as weddings, parties and anniversaries.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.