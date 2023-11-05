Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect clear and calm conditions tonight with overnight low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40′s inland and in the lower 50′s along the coast.

High temperatures for Sunday will remain warm- near 80 degrees alongside sunny skies. High pressure will continue to give us fair weather conditions for the majority of the week.

However, dew point will rise as we head through the week allowing the air to feel a little bit more sticky and humid. By Thursday evening, a cold front will approach the panhandle giving us our next best chance of rain Thursday night into Friday.

