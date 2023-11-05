Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown

Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said around 9:45 a.m., a man was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer near mile marker 83.

The driver reportedly told authorities that he heard a pop noise and felt a vibration. Troopers said the truck then swerved to the left and hit the center guardrail. They said the truck then swerved to the right, causing the travel trailer to jackknife and roll over onto its side.

Authorities said the truck and trailer then slowed to a stop, blocking both lanes of westbound I-10, as well as the shoulder.

Interstate 10 was reportedly closed from the 85 mile marker for roughly an hour and a half. Traffic was redirected to U.S. Highway 90 around the crash site.

Troopers said the truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
All students are reportedly safe.
Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview
Authorities in Oregon say two women are under arrest after one of them was found attempting to...
Woman arrested after crawling into McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatening workers
A bear is seen eating bird seed in Mexico Beach.
Mexico Beach resident captures bear eating off her bird feeder
Image courtesy MGN
Halloween Burglary leads to two arrests

Latest News

FREEPORT BAYFEST
FREEPORT BAYFEST
BAY CO COUNCIL ON AGING FALL FESTIVAL
BAY CO COUNCIL ON AGING FALL FESTIVAL
OLD TIME CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW
OLD TIME CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW
Saturday Evening Forecast
Saturday Evening Forecast