Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said around 9:45 a.m., a man was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer near mile marker 83.

The driver reportedly told authorities that he heard a pop noise and felt a vibration. Troopers said the truck then swerved to the left and hit the center guardrail. They said the truck then swerved to the right, causing the travel trailer to jackknife and roll over onto its side.

Authorities said the truck and trailer then slowed to a stop, blocking both lanes of westbound I-10, as well as the shoulder.

Interstate 10 was reportedly closed from the 85 mile marker for roughly an hour and a half. Traffic was redirected to U.S. Highway 90 around the crash site.

Troopers said the truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.