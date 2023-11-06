60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 1963 the state of Florida recognized the Apalachicola Seafood festival as the Florida Seafood Festival. Making it the longest maritime event in Florida. The event is held every year in the first week of November.

This event is not only a staple in the community. But also one in people’s lives. President of the All-Volunteer Board of the Florida Seafood Festival said he hasn’t missed a festival in his life.

“I am 49 years old, and I’ve never missed a festival. So, this is a homecoming for Franklin County and Apalachicola. People are coming because they know their family is coming and their friends are going to be here. They know they can enjoy the area and the seafood. That’s what has made us great. We celebrate what made Franklin County what it is and that is our seafood.”

The event ran from November 3rd to the 4th.

