60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival

Florida's oldest Maritime Event
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In 1963 the state of Florida recognized the Apalachicola Seafood festival as the Florida Seafood Festival. Making it the longest maritime event in Florida. The event is held every year in the first week of November.

This event is not only a staple in the community. But also one in people’s lives. President of the All-Volunteer Board of the Florida Seafood Festival said he hasn’t missed a festival in his life.

“I am 49 years old, and I’ve never missed a festival. So, this is a homecoming for Franklin County and Apalachicola. People are coming because they know their family is coming and their friends are going to be here. They know they can enjoy the area and the seafood. That’s what has made us great. We celebrate what made Franklin County what it is and that is our seafood.”

The event ran from November 3rd to the 4th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
PCB city projects
Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety
All students are reportedly safe.
Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview

Latest News

LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Deputy involved in shooting in Okaloosa County
Tyndall Checkered Flag Exercise
Professional Boxer and Head Trainer at Downtown Boxing Club throwing punch combination into the...
Faces and Places Boxing Club Pkg
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Seafood Festival