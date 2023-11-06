850Strong Student of The Week Lilyanna Hayward

Lilyanna Hayward
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lilyanna Hayward is a senior at North Bay Haven and was our 850Strong Student of the Week!

Lilyanna Hayward loves animals just as much as she loves volleyball. She has a 4.4 GP, and she takes college classes in the summer!

She’s not afraid to push herself. She said “I just don’t struggle in those harder classes and I don’t want to be bored in the easier classes. I want to always push myself.”

Shes’ll well on her way to a path of success!

