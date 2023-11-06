Coastal Waste and Recyling’s Touch a Truck Community Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a day of family fun, community connection, and heartfelt support for our veterans, listen up!

The Publix Sports Park, Coastal Waste and Recycling, and United Way of Northwest Florida present “Touch-A-Truck & Family Fun Day” on Friday, November 10th at the Publix Sports Park from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Free to attend, attendees of all ages are welcomed to explore the many exciting zones of the event while supporting local veterans.

The event will support veterans through charitable donations to United Way’s Florida Veteran Support Line initiative and 90Works, making it a meaningful community initiative.

At the Fun Zone, guests can experience laughs at the inflatable games, Dave and Buster’s activities, balloon animals, and more.

The Touch-A-Truck Zone provides an opportunity to explore an array of community trucks, including a helicopter. Discover the fascinating aspects of the people and equipment that make our community run smoothly.

After all that excitement, check out the Food Zone. Pick your favorites from spots like Sports on the Geaux, Soo Trucking Delicious, and DonutNV.

Finish the event cheering on the sure to be showdown as Police go head-to-head with the Fire Department in an epic kickball game.

Not only is this family friendly event shaping up to be a blast, the joy of coming together also makes a significant impact on the lives of those who have bravely served our country.

Courtesy of Re-Bath and United Way, the winner of an ADA bath remodel for a Veteran will also be announced.

