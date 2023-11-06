Deputy involved in shooting in Okaloosa County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic-related incident on Monday morning.

Deputies say arrived at the townhome in the Wright area around 6:30 a.m. on Monday and encountered the suspect inside the home.

Authorities reported the male suspect fired at least one shot at a deputy and the deputy returned fire.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office stated that as part of the standard protocol for use-of-force investigations, the deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending the results of an investigation.

Additional details are forthcoming.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.