Golden Apple Winner Sarah Isaacs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sarah Isaacs is a third grade teacher at University Academy. But she teaches more than just her subjects.

“We teach the whole child,” said Mrs. Isaacs, who truly enjoys working with this age group. “This is such a magical age. So getting to hold their hand and walk them through the trails of growing up is just amazing.”

In Mrs. Isaacs classroom, she goes above and beyond to not only teach the curriculum but also teach the kids about themselves.

“Leading in that social aspect is really important. Especially at this age. They are just starting to care a lot about what their friends think. And getting them to be good friends to each other by modeling how we use respectful phrases. How we share, how we praise others kind of thing. We do a lot of work on that; it’s kind of the hidden curriculum. "

When I spoke with Mrs. Issacs, she told me about her experience in the third grade and how she developed relationships. Now she mentioned she’s teaching the kids of her past classmates and friends.

“I can remember some of the friendships I had in third grade. But teaching in the hometown I grew up in, I’m teaching their kids now. And it’s just these full circle moments that happen all the time.”

through heartfelt moments, she instills pride and digitny in her students.

When the going gets tough, she dones, get tough back. She handles the kids with care

Congratulations Sarah Isaacs on being this weeks Goleen Apple winner.

