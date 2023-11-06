The Holly Fair is coming to PCB this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Holly Fair will be taking place from November 9th through the 12th at Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort in Panama City Beach.

The event serves as the Junior League of Panama City’s largest fundraiser of the year. Those with the organization say it brings in approximately $75,000 which is used to support the League’s various programs. From committing 5,000 volunteer hours to providing $15,000 in scholarships to local teachers.

The event will feature holiday shopping all weekend. In addition to the shopping this year there will be a new kids Christmas event.

The Junior League of Panama City is also bringing back the live fashion show and Champagne Brunch on Friday morning. Guests can also enjoy the Preview Party on Thursday night which will feature a live and silent auction and entertainment.

General admission tickets to Holly Fair are $10 and include access to nearly 60 vendors ranging from Christmas decor to boutique clothing, kitchen gadgets, and designer jewelry.

Special events throughout the weekend such as the Preview Party, Champagne Brunch, and the Sunday Kids Event do require separate tickets.

Visit Holly Fair Tickets to purchase your tickets today. All net proceeds from Holly Fair will support the programs and mission of JLPC.

