Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager

Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice(WJHG)
By Candace Newman
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Phoenix Construction is suing the City of Lynn Haven and City Manager Vicki Gainer.

In a nearly 30-page complaint filed Thursday, business owner James Finch accuses City Manager Vicki Gainer of illegally excluding his company in the contract bidding process following an argument between the two.

Phoenix Construction wants the court to stop the city from using its current bidding system.

The company also wants damages paid, related to what it says was a breach of contract and breaking of Florida bidding law.

This centers around a Tennessee Avenue project where part of the work was not awarded to Finch’s company.

Phoenix Construction reports, it was the lowest bidder, but the city said the project addition was over budget.

We reached out to Phoenix Construction’s attorney and the City Attorney for Lynn Haven.

The lawyer for Finch’s company declined to comment and we’re still waiting to hear back from the city, which will likely not comment on pending litigation.

Click here to read more about Finch’s recent acquittal as part of a larger corruption investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
PCB city projects
Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety
All students are reportedly safe.
Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview

Latest News

PanCare will host its annual STAND UP FOR VETERANS EVENT, taking place across all of our...
PanCare’s Annual Stand Up For Veterans event this Thursday
The Holly Fair will be taking place from November 9th through the 12th at Edgewater Beach &...
The Holly Fair is coming to PCB this week
$2000 of electronics purchased with stolen debit cards.
Stolen debit cards leads to two arrests
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Deputy involved in shooting in Okaloosa County