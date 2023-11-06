Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Phoenix Construction is suing the City of Lynn Haven and City Manager Vicki Gainer.

In a nearly 30-page complaint filed Thursday, business owner James Finch accuses City Manager Vicki Gainer of illegally excluding his company in the contract bidding process following an argument between the two.

Phoenix Construction wants the court to stop the city from using its current bidding system.

The company also wants damages paid, related to what it says was a breach of contract and breaking of Florida bidding law.

This centers around a Tennessee Avenue project where part of the work was not awarded to Finch’s company.

Phoenix Construction reports, it was the lowest bidder, but the city said the project addition was over budget.

We reached out to Phoenix Construction’s attorney and the City Attorney for Lynn Haven.

The lawyer for Finch’s company declined to comment and we’re still waiting to hear back from the city, which will likely not comment on pending litigation.

