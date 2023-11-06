More sunshine for the early week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few thin high clouds moving in from the west. We’ll see plenty of sunshine today with those upper level clouds increasing a bit into the afternoon. But not enough to block out the sun.

Temperatures are chilly out the door this morning. Dress in layers for today; something warm for this morning that you can shed by late morning for a warm midday and afternoon. Temperatures start near 50 and warm into the 70s by lunch to near 80 for an afternoon high.

High pressure is in place from the Northern Gulf Coast to the Northeast today. That will lead toward a quiet day in our skies.

The ridge consolidates down into the the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states through the week. We’ll see another extended period of mostly sunny skies this week.

The ridge breaks down by the late week as a cold front moves across the country. We’ll see clouds go on the increase Thursday and thicken up a bit more into Friday and Saturday. The front will weaken as it moves into the Southeast and we may string out some scattered showers Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies turn mainly sunny with upper level clouds increasing in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 80. Your 7 Day Forecast has a string of near 80 degree days with mostly sunny skies through the early and midweek ahead.

