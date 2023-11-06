Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you drive through Panama City Beach or even walk, you may know the traffic can be a pain.

There are two projects in the planning stages aimed at helping people move around certain parts of the area with ease.

City officials are working on ways to make sure traffic and people are flowing around Panama City Beach.

“Mobility from our strategic plan is our number one priority,” said Mark Sheldon, Panama City Beach Mayor.

Sheldon says the city is planning two environmental studies projects.

“Widening of Phillip Griffitts Boulevard,” said Sheldon. “We want to go from two lanes to four lanes because we have seen amazing activity on that road, it’s obviously a busy roadway.”

Focusing on easing traffic on the road and on the sidewalks.

“A pedestrian bridge connecting Frank Brown to Aaron Bessant,” said Sheldon. “98 traffic is typically flowing but whenever someone needs to cross the road that causes traffic to be backed up. We are told the pedestrian bridge would help make it safer for locals and visitors and with the expansion of Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway traffic and move quickly.

“We see at times people push the red light at nautilus and that takes 40 seconds or 50 seconds for all traffics stops and we have pedestrians moving.”

Sheldon says the parkway expansion and pedestrian bridge will both cost around $1.5 million each, and city officials are in the process of asking for state funding for these projects.

“Mobility is crucial for us and traffic and infrastructure we don’t want any road to be parking lot,” said Sheldon. “We are doing all we can to future plan to look ahead to what can we do to make sure were not in the situation we’re in today.”

They may come with a big price tag, but he says it would all worth it.

City officials say the goal is to get the funding they need by the end of this year then they can start on the design of the projects.

