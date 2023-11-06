PanCare’s Annual Stand Up For Veterans event this Thursday

Stand up for Veterans event preview
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -PanCare is hosting its annual Stand Up For Veterans Event, on Thursday, November 9.

PanCare officials say it is taking place across all its dental and medical clinics.

Veterans have the opportunity to receive a complimentary dental examination, followed by one of the following services: cleaning, filling, or extraction. All of which are available at any of the PanCare dental clinics.

Veterans can also benefit from cost-free medical services, which include general care and wellness exams.

PanCare does recommend you book an appointment ahead of time by reaching out to your preferred clinic. Walk-ins are accommodated as well.

PanCare says to confirm their veteran status, participants will need to bring their DD-214 documentation.

To schedule your appointment call one of the following clinics below:

Blountstown - Calhoun County

(Medical) 850.674.2244

Carrabelle - Franklin County

(Dental) 850.697.5000

Gulf Coast State College – Bay County

(Medical) 850.873.3535

Panama City - Bay County

(Dental) 850.767.3350

Wewahitchka - Gulf County

(Dental) 850.639.2028

Bonifay - Holmes County

(Medical) 850.547.5547

Chipley - Washington County

(Medical) 850.676.4926

Malone - Jackson County

(Medical & Dental) 850.596.2053

Panama City - Bay County

(Medical) 850.747.5272

Youngstown – Bay County

(Medical & Dental) 850.753.3246

Bristol - Liberty County

(Medical) 850. 643.1154

Freeport - Walton County

(Medical & Dental) 850.880.6568

Marianna - Jackson County

(Medical & Dental) 850.394.4907

Port St. Joe - Gulf County

(Medical & Dental) 850.229.1043

