PanCare’s Annual Stand Up For Veterans event this Thursday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -PanCare is hosting its annual Stand Up For Veterans Event, on Thursday, November 9.
PanCare officials say it is taking place across all its dental and medical clinics.
Veterans have the opportunity to receive a complimentary dental examination, followed by one of the following services: cleaning, filling, or extraction. All of which are available at any of the PanCare dental clinics.
Veterans can also benefit from cost-free medical services, which include general care and wellness exams.
PanCare does recommend you book an appointment ahead of time by reaching out to your preferred clinic. Walk-ins are accommodated as well.
PanCare says to confirm their veteran status, participants will need to bring their DD-214 documentation.
To schedule your appointment call one of the following clinics below:
Blountstown - Calhoun County
(Medical) 850.674.2244
Carrabelle - Franklin County
(Dental) 850.697.5000
Gulf Coast State College – Bay County
(Medical) 850.873.3535
Panama City - Bay County
(Dental) 850.767.3350
Wewahitchka - Gulf County
(Dental) 850.639.2028
Bonifay - Holmes County
(Medical) 850.547.5547
Chipley - Washington County
(Medical) 850.676.4926
Malone - Jackson County
(Medical & Dental) 850.596.2053
Panama City - Bay County
(Medical) 850.747.5272
Youngstown – Bay County
(Medical & Dental) 850.753.3246
Bristol - Liberty County
(Medical) 850. 643.1154
Freeport - Walton County
(Medical & Dental) 850.880.6568
Marianna - Jackson County
(Medical & Dental) 850.394.4907
Port St. Joe - Gulf County
(Medical & Dental) 850.229.1043
