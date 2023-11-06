Preview: Parents Against Predators Workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR), Bay District Schools (BDS) and Panama City Beach Police Dept. are hosting a ‘Parents Against Predators’ workshop.

When is it and where?

The free event is happening at Rutherford High School, located at 1000 School Ave. in Panama City from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tues. Nov. 7

CPAR will be providing a free spaghetti dinner for those who attend.

What can attendees expect?

The event is for parents and for students to learn about how predators target young people using apps and social media. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez will also be sharing insight.

