Preview: Parents Against Predators Workshop

The free event is happening Tues. Nov. 7 at Rutherford High School.
The free event is happening Tues. Nov. 7 at Rutherford High School.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Central Panhandle Association of Realtors (CPAR), Bay District Schools (BDS) and Panama City Beach Police Dept. are hosting a ‘Parents Against Predators’ workshop.

When is it and where?

The free event is happening at Rutherford High School, located at 1000 School Ave. in Panama City from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tues. Nov. 7

CPAR will be providing a free spaghetti dinner for those who attend.

What can attendees expect?

The event is for parents and for students to learn about how predators target young people using apps and social media. Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez will also be sharing insight.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
All students are reportedly safe.
Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview
OLD TIME CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW
Old Time Christmas Craft Show
A bear is seen eating bird seed in Mexico Beach.
Mexico Beach resident captures bear eating off her bird feeder

Latest News

Preview: Parents Against Predators Workshop
Teen dies in ATV accident in Okaloosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
High School Football
Liberty Volleyball