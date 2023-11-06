Stolen debit cards leads to two arrests

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two individuals racked up thousands of dollars on stolen debit cards, and now they face charges in Bay County.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen purse in late October from a residence in the Palm Cove community.

The suspects were seen on video surveillance footage at a store in Panama City Beach. They were purchasing approximately $2000 worth of electronics. With the assistance of BAY-ROC, the suspects’ car was located at a gas station, just minutes before the stolen cards were used again.

The suspects were later identified as Derrick Patrick, 24, and Kayla Janet, 31.

Janet was already under arrest for a different case in Picayune, Mississippi. The Picayune Police Department secured a search warrant using the evidence that Bay County Investigators had gathered. The search warrant led to the arrest of Patrick at his residence. During a search of the residences, investigators discovered the stolen items from the victim, as well as the items purchased with the stolen cards.

Both Patrick and Janet are now being held in Pearl River County Jail in Mississippi. They are awaiting extradition to Bay County.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.