Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 17-year-old girl from Pace, Fla. was killed in an ATV accident in Okaloosa County on Sun. afternoon, and two others were seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP says the three teens were riding an ATV on Little Creek Way, which is a private road, just after 2:30 Sun. afternoon when they lost control going around a curve in the road. The ATV ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The teen girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, a 16-year-old female and an 11-year-old female, were transported to Sacred Heart with serious injuries. The other two passengers are also from Pace, Fla.

FHP continues to investigate this accident.

