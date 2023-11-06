Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured

Teen dies in ATV accident in Okaloosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Okaloosa County, Fla.(MGN)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 17-year-old girl from Pace, Fla. was killed in an ATV accident in Okaloosa County on Sun. afternoon, and two others were seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP says the three teens were riding an ATV on Little Creek Way, which is a private road, just after 2:30 Sun. afternoon when they lost control going around a curve in the road. The ATV ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The teen girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, a 16-year-old female and an 11-year-old female, were transported to Sacred Heart with serious injuries. The other two passengers are also from Pace, Fla.

FHP continues to investigate this accident.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
All students are reportedly safe.
Officials investigating hoax shooter situation in Crestview
OLD TIME CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW
Old Time Christmas Craft Show
A bear is seen eating bird seed in Mexico Beach.
Mexico Beach resident captures bear eating off her bird feeder

Latest News

High School Football
Liberty Volleyball
PSP Soccer Tournament
KARTONA CAR SHOW
KARTONA CAR SHOW