Walton County Burn Ban still in effect

By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Due to a significant number of outside fire responses over the weekend, Walton County officials want to remind the public a countywide burn ban is still in effect.

The Walton County Burn Ban Resolution enforces restrictions prohibiting any burning of any kind, with the exception of cooking in a contained gas or charcoal grill. All combustible material or any outdoor burning activity is prohibited.

County officials say these measures are essential in preventing wild and urban fires, especially during dry and windy conditions, which increase the likelihood of fires spreading rapidly and causing extensive damage.

Commissioners say the burn ban will remain in effect until further notice. Any violations may result in fines, penalties, or other legal consequences.

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution and report any suspicious or unauthorized burning activities to the local authorities.

For more information and updates regarding the burn ban, please contact your local fire district or visit the Walton County website.

