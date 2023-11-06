Walton County manhunt ends with residents holding suspect at gunpoint

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man is in custody after a manhunt ended with Walton County residents holding him at gunpoint according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office says a deputy was patrolling near County Highway 192. The deputy said he noticed 37-year-old Anthony McMillian driving a stolen red Dodge Ram.

According to law enforcement McMillian allegedly painted the vehicle black to throw off law enforcement.

The deputy said when he attempted a traffic stop McMillian stopped the vehicle and fled on foot.

Authorities report that after a 30-minute manhunt deputies were led to Campbells Rest Road where three residents were holding McMillian at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office said McMillian was being sought out for questioning in relation to multiple thefts in DeFuniak Springs and surrounding areas.

McMillian was charged with grand theft auto and resisting arrest. More charges are forthcoming. He was booked into the Walton County Jail.

