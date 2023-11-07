16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNWEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A teenage boy in Arizona is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a cow, officials said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday night to an area in Sunwest – about 90 miles west of Phoenix – for a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what happened to the cow.

Further information was not available. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
Business owner accuses City Manager of illegal bidding practice
Local business sues City of Lynn Haven and City Manager
PCB city projects
Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety

Latest News

GCSC is ranked as one of the best colleges for Veterans.
GCSC ranked as one of the best colleges for Veterans
The U.S Capitol is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Man with gun arrested in park near US Capitol
95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, plans to retire November 30.
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades
It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know
Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las...
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur