Annual Panama City Greek Bake Sale

Panama City Greek Festival
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Annual Greek Festival is back in Panama City.

The food fest is on Friday, November 17th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 18th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each day, organizers will begin serving lunch at 10 a.m.

You can find all the food and festivities at The St. John Theologian Greek Orthodox Church located at 136 W Baldwin Road in Panama City.

There will also be a silent auction during the event.

For more information email PCBAKESALE@gmail.com.

