Bay County families dealing with food insecurity

FOOD INSECURITY AND THE HOLIDAYS
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holidays are usually a time when families gather together, and the food is plentiful. However, that is not the case for some Bay County families.

Money can be tight, and with inflation high people are in need. Making ends meet can be difficult with the challenges everyone is facing.

“The need here has increased recently about almost double since summer,” said Angie, Rodriguez with Catholic Charities.”

They told us they have seen an increase in the number of homeless people coming in to get food.

“We have served 641 individuals just this past month in October,” said Rodriguez.

Volunteers with the food pantry say there is a huge need for food in our area, and they are expecting the need to increase as we head into the holiday season.

“We want to help these families have a good Thanksgiving dinner, we know how expensive it can be, and if we can alleviate that small amount that would be great,” said Rodriguez.

Another organization is helping combat hunger. Florida Highway Patrol is collecting food donations in what is called “Stuff The Charger.”

“This is about putting food on peoples’ plates who need it,” said Jason King, with Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officials say with people battling inflation this is their way of helping.

“Times are tough for all of us but there is always someone struggling worse than us and those are the ones we need to take care of as a community,” said King.

They are taking canned or boxed nonperishable foods.

“We know how expensive food has become. And then there are the holidays,” said Rodriguez.

Catholic Charities volunteers say they are still accepting families needing a Thanksgiving meal. FHP’s “Stuff The Charger” event will end on November 30th.

