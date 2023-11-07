Election meet and greet preview

ELECTION MEET AND GREET PREVIEW
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections is looking for people interested in being a poll worker for the upcoming election.

On Wednesday, November 8th, the supervisor of elections will host a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will include free snacks and a raffle for multiple prizes.

You don’t have to stay to win the prizes, just come in and register for the raffle of your choosing.

Officials want you to know if you do become a poll worker, you will be paid for your time.

“Precinct election officials are so critically important to everything that we do,” said Mark Anderson, supervisor of elections. “From early voting to election day, everyone needs to be trained and everyone needs to know what they are doing.

“It’s a big team effort and to do that, we’ve got to work together to pull that off. Without precinct elections officials, we just wouldn’t have elections.”

If you want to get involved, more information will be provided at the meet and greet on Wednesday at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Building.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in ATV accident in Santa Rosa County, Fla.
Teen dies in ATV accident, two others seriously injured
Westbound Interstate 10 in Walton County was reportedly shut down for more than an hour after a...
Single-car crash causes temporary I-10 shutdown
S.R. 4 was reportedly shut down for an extended period of time for the crash investigation and...
Three people injured in Okaloosa County multi-car crash
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
60th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
PCB city projects
Panama City Officials planning on traffic flow and pedestrian safety

Latest News

ELECTION MEET AND GREET PREVIEW
ELECTION MEET AND GREET PREVIEW
FOOD INSECURITY AND THE HOLIDAYS
FOOD INSECURITY AND THE HOLIDAYS
PARENTS AGAINST PREDATORS PREVIEW
PARENTS AGAINST PREDATORS PREVIEW
F35 LIGHTNING CEREMONY
F35 LIGHTNING CEREMONY