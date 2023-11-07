Election meet and greet preview

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections is looking for people interested in being a poll worker for the upcoming election.

On Wednesday, November 8th, the supervisor of elections will host a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will include free snacks and a raffle for multiple prizes.

You don’t have to stay to win the prizes, just come in and register for the raffle of your choosing.

Officials want you to know if you do become a poll worker, you will be paid for your time.

“Precinct election officials are so critically important to everything that we do,” said Mark Anderson, supervisor of elections. “From early voting to election day, everyone needs to be trained and everyone needs to know what they are doing.

“It’s a big team effort and to do that, we’ve got to work together to pull that off. Without precinct elections officials, we just wouldn’t have elections.”

If you want to get involved, more information will be provided at the meet and greet on Wednesday at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections Building.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.