Event Preview: golf tournament to benefit Covenant Care

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There is a charity golf tournament this month being put on by Callaway Masonic Lodge 369. Proceeds benefit Covenant Care in Panama City.

Registration and sponsorship information:

If you’d like to sponsor a hole, it’s $100, and a sign will be displayed on the tee box.

The entry fee is $65 per person or $260 per team. Lunch is included. If you’re interested in getting a sponsorship or signing up for the tournament, contact Dan Surman at 850-541-6799 or Scott Eads at 850-773-3619.

Details about the tournament:

It’s scheduled for Sat. Nov. 18 at Sunny Hills Golf Club. The four person scramble show is at 7:30 a.m., the tee is at 8:30 a.m.

There are prizes for closest to pin, longest drive and first, second and thirs place.

