Former North Bay Haven coach arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -North Bay Haven’s former Boy’s Basketball Coach Daryl Scott has been arrested, according to jail records.

Scott has been charged with Felony Grand Theft.

Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie tells NewsChannel 7 that Scott was allegedly embezzling money while he was a coach at North Bay Haven.

The Bay County Jail records show Scott was booked into jail on Tuesday morning.

School officials report that Scott was removed from his coaching position on October 23, 2023.

NewsChannel 7 will update this story as more information is released.

